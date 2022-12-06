Starting the season off right

Waunakee’s Jackson Lenzendorf won by pin in his match at heavyweight at Friday’s season-opening dual meet against Fort Atkinson. The Warriors won by a score of 46-15.

 By Alex Jurkuta

Opening night was a rousing success. The next day, they kept the good times going.

After topping Fort Atkinson in a Badger East Conference dual to start the 2022-23 campaign, the Waunakee wrestling team went to Campbellsport and took second at the Gerald “Sarge” Marking Scramble with flourish at the end.