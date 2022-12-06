Opening night was a rousing success. The next day, they kept the good times going.
After topping Fort Atkinson in a Badger East Conference dual to start the 2022-23 campaign, the Waunakee wrestling team went to Campbellsport and took second at the Gerald “Sarge” Marking Scramble with flourish at the end.
“One of the things that I was most proud about was how we finished the tournament,” said Mark Natzke, head coach of the Warriors. “While we had some kids lose some matches early in the day in the last round, we went 10-2 in the placement matches. We talk about finishing strong and this a is great way to make a statement.”
The Warriors persevered throughout the day.
“When a lot of our kids lost, they didn't let it get to them and responded in their next match going after things,” said Natzke. “Of the 12 guys that we took to the tournament eight of our wrestlers placed higher than their seeds. Only one wrestler placed lower than their seed.”
Waunakee had four champions, with Mason Spear sending a message at 113 pounds.
“Mason Spear wrestled in a round robin and was dominant all day finishing with two pins and one tech fall,” said Natzke. “Wrestling in his first high school tournament, Mason made a statement that he is somebody in our lineup that you will need to watch out for this season for us.”
At 145, Dane Spencer didn’t let an early loss keep him down.
“Dane Spencer at lost his first match of the tournament, but because of how his bracket worked out he was able to still qualify for the finals where he was able to avenge his loss in the first round in the championship picking up a late takedown and then riding his opponent out to finish off the match.”
Jack Schweitzer was unstoppable at 195, rolling to four pins in his first four matches and surviving a close match to win in the finals.
“Jack showed some improvements in the tournament and added to what he can do in the wrestling match and is getting close to becoming a complete wrestler in his senior season,” said Natzke.
Jackson Lenzendorf also won the championship at 285, getting four pins in four matches. Natzke said he was down 1-0 going into the third period but was able to get a reversal and secure a third period pin over a returning state qualifier in New Berlin West/Eisenhower’s Spiro Perra.
Others had big days for Waunakee.
“Colton Nechvatal (132) finished in second for us and had a great day going until the finals,” said Natzke. “He was wrestling a good match being on the offensive before getting caught out of position and getting pinned in the finals. McCoy Smith at 182 wrestling in his first tournament finished in third and lost two very close matches that could have gone the other way very easily. Joe Kaney, another senior at 170, put together a great effort and wrestled smart matches all day long. He stayed in position and battled all day long and put together a great tournament.”
Natzke added, “Overall as a team we seen plenty of things to be excited about for the season and seen some mistakes early in the season that we can work on fixing and improving ourself. Our goal is each week to get better and put together better matches as the season goes. With our goal to finish the season stronger than we started.”
Waunakee 46, Fort Atkinson 15
In the first dual meet of the year, the Warriors got an unexpected lift from an unlikely source.
“I thought the team really wrestled well for our first dual meet out of the year,” said Natzke. “We started the dual out on a good note with Lucas Stoen, a sophomore filling in and picking up a win to start the dual meet. A late addition to the lineup to fill a spot he came out and set the tone for the night – wrestled aggressive and got us off to a great start.”
McCoy Smith and Schweitzer were awarded forfeits, before senior Tyler Endres – wrestling in his first dual meet – scored a pin in the first period over Cooper Recob.
“He went out aggressive and was on the attack from the start,” said Natzke.
The pins kept coming, as Jackson Lenzendorf won by fall in 1:04 at heavyweight over Rylan Guth.
Spear made his debut, pinning Caleb Horwath in 1:23 in aggressive fashion.
“Next was another freshman Payton Schutz who came up short on the scoreboard but wrestled a competitive match continuing to battle the entire match,” said Natzke. “Then we had a streak of wins started by senior Coltan Nechvatal. Coltan wrestled a great match and was always on the offensive and the match was never even close. Quinn Pfeiffer, another freshman, then picked up a quick first period pin to keep things rolling.
Spencer won the closest match of the night at 145, edging Louden Goutcher.
“WInning 2-1 he rode his opponent out the entire third period to hang on for the win,” said Natzke. “We have put an extra emphasis on being able to ride guys in close matches this year, and it really paid off for Dane as he was able to stay in control the entire third period and not give in, showing a lot of heart in that match.”
Julian McKinley lost in heartbreaking fashion to finish off the night. He was winning but got pinned in the third period.
“Overall, we had seven guys make their varsity debut for us,” said Natzke. “They didn't let the bright lights of competition get in the way and came out and wrestled aggressive and went after controlling every match that we wrestled along with everyone else in the lineup. We saw a lot of good things in the dual meet to get excited about.”