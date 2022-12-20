A visit to the Alliant Center in Madison on Saturday, Dec. 17, was another opportunity for Waunakee wrestlers to grow.
“Overall, we finished in fifth place as a team,” said Mark Natzke, head coach of the Warriors. “We had nine individuals place in the top eight at the tournament. Overall, as a team we came out and battled during the day and our kids never gave up in any of their matches. We had some close matches that our will to fight to the end helped us to pull out some close victories during the day.”
Among the individuals who shined for Waunakee at the 25-team Badger State Invitational was McCoy Smith, the Warriors’ 182 pounder. He pinned Pewaukee’s Brayden Mikelonis in 2:25 after opening with a bye and squeezed past Burlington’s Lee Gauger 4-3. A sudden victory over Wilmot Union’s Mitch Norvalls sent him to the finals, where Smith was pinned by Brookfield East’s Johnny Botsch.
“McCoy Smith took second,” said Natzke. “As a freshman, McCoy is starting to make people notice who is he in the mat. He had two close matches that he won including a 3-1 overtime win in his semifinal match to advance to the finals. McCoy is a scrapper who battles the entire match and just keeps on coming. He never tires and keeps on battling, and it helped him to win two close matches during the day.”
At 132 pounds, Coltan Nechvatal took third.
“He suffered a tough defeat in his semifinal match, but in every other match was a man on a mission during the day,” said Natzke. “He went out and went after it in every match, and the results showed how he battled during the day.”
A tech fall and a pin over Random Lake’s Jackson Averill put Nechvatal in the semifinals. Nechvatal pinned Viroqua’s Ethan Dobbs in 2:44 in the third-place match.
Mason Spear took fourth in the 113-pound division.
“His first two matches je came out on fire and looked impressive picking up two wins,” said Natzke. “He then ran into some tough wrestlers in his final two matches to settle for fourth.”
Taking fifth at 126, Payton Schutz had a good day.
“Another freshman was the man of the day in close matches winning three of his matches by two points of less,” said Natzke. “He just has a fire in him to continue fighting the entire match and keeps on coming the entire match.”
Then, Jackson Lenzendorf battled his way to fifth at 285.
“Wrestling in a tough weight class he lost in the quarterfinals but rebounded with two pins in his last two matches including coming from behind on the scoreboard to pick up a win in the consolation semifinal to finish in fifth place,” said Natzke. “Jack Schweitzer (195) and Dane Spencer (145) both placed sixth and both individuals suffered a tough one-point loss. They were close in matches and had opportunities but just came up short.”
In his first varsity tournament, Connor Cutsinger placed seventh at 106. Despite losing early, Tyler Endres (220) rallied and pinned his way to the consolation championship, according to Natzke.
On the girls’ side, Katelyn Ottosen shined, taking second.
“She had a close first-round match that she pulled out 3-2 with a late stalling call,” said Natzke. “After that she was able to get two quick pins and gained some confidence on the day and picked up a 6-3 win to advance to the finals. Katelyn has really turned the corner this year and now improved her record in girls’ competition to 8-2 on the season. She had an outstanding day on the mat and her hard work in practice is starting to pay off with results on the mat.”
Teams that finished ahead of Waunakee included Burlington (191.5), Darlington (170), Sugar River (169) and Stoughton (164).