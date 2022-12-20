A visit to the Alliant Center in Madison on Saturday, Dec. 17, was another opportunity for Waunakee wrestlers to grow.

“Overall, we finished in fifth place as a team,” said Mark Natzke, head coach of the Warriors. “We had nine individuals place in the top eight at the tournament. Overall, as a team we came out and battled during the day and our kids never gave up in any of their matches. We had some close matches that our will to fight to the end helped us to pull out some close victories during the day.”