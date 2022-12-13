They defended their home mats.
With four champions, the Waunakee wrestling team won its home invitational on Saturday, totaling 372 points, with Clinton taking second with 218 at the 23-team meet.
“Our kids came out early and just continued to battle and fight every single match of the tournament,” said Mark Natzke, the Warriors’ head coach. “Again, our returning varsity wrestlers continue their winning ways from last year and lead our young team. The young kids and our newcomers in our lineup are starting to make a name for themselves and turning some heads in the process.”
Coltan Nechvatal was particularly impressive at 132, getting five wins to win the division.
“He came out on a mission and just performed in every match,” said Natzke.
Gabe Guralski rolled through the 138-pound division, pinning four opponents on his way to earning first place. It was a tougher road for Dane Spencer at 145.
“He had some close matches during the day but never gave up battling every minute of every match,” said Natzke. “His finals match was one of the best matches of the tournament. He gave up a reversal late in the third period, but to fall behind and not give up, [he] picked up an escape in the final seconds to tie the match and send it to overtime, where he was able to get the takedown and the win.”
After dominating his first four matches at 195, earning four first period pins, Jack Schweitzer ran into some trouble in the finals.
“He fell behind early in his finals match but did not give up and picked up the pin in the second period to come from behind and win the championship,” said Natzke. “While he was down on the scoreboard, Jack knew that he had the arsenal to come back and with one move could get the win and he showed that in the second period.”
Other individuals showed how resilient they are, as Mason Spear (113) and Payton Schutz (126) lost early bouts in round-robin play, but they bounced back to get to the finals and finish second.
“They both showed that while suffering an earlier loss, they did not give up and showed their grit to battle all the way back to second place,” said Natzke.
Jackson Lenzendorf took third at 285, dropping a tight 5-4 semifinals match.
“He had some opportunities but came up just short in that match but then came back strong in his final match to end his tournament on a high note,” said Natzke.
Other Waunakee wrestlers who placed included: Jaden Stearns fifth at 120; Quinn Pfeiffer, fifth at 138; Julian McKinley, eighth at 152; Kristian Gayton, 12th at 160; and Aiden Burns, 13th at 160. Also, Joe Kany took 12th at 170, and Harrison May ended up 16th at 170 after getting hurt earlier in the day. McCoy Smith was sixth at 182 and Tyler Endres finished ninth at 220.
“Overall, we had a great day finishing in first place as a team winning the tournament by over 150 points,” said Natzke. “We led the tournament with 29 pins on the day. We also had a plus-24 seed to place difference in the final results. This showed that while we are young and did not receive some favorable seeds, it didn't matter to our kids. They knew that matches weren't wrestled on paper and let their work on the mat show that they belonged with everyone else in the tournament.”
Competing for the first time this season, Katelyn Ottosen and Madisom Mercurio were placed in a girls-only bracket at 132 pounds. Both won their pools to advance to the bracket finals in the top four and wrestled each other in the semifinals. Mercurio won 17-9 to advance to the finals, where she took second to last year’s state champion, Kylie Rule, in the finals. Ottosen rebounded, winning by pin in her final match to place third.
“Both girls were excited to get on the mat in a girls only tournament for the first time of the year,” said Natzke. “They both wrestled a great tournament both finishing 4-1 on the day to start their girls season.”
Stoughton 33, Waunakee 30
It all came down to the last match of the night. The two teams were tied 30-30 going into the finale. Kaney lost a close 6-3 match to close it out.
‘Even though we came up short on the scoreboard, we had some great matches and seen some great things from our young wrestlers that are getting better each week with a bright future ahead of them,” said Natzke. “Our upperclassmen came out and took care of business. I think this is a glimpse of what to expect in the future. We are going to come up and put everything on the line and battle for a full six minutes and give it our all every match out.”
McCoy Smith (182) and Schweitzer kicked off the meet with first-period pins, putting Waunakee up 12-0.
“Having a start like that gave our kids confidence that they could compete when they got the opportunity,” said Natzke.
Both teams had four pins. Stoughton won seven matches, compared to six for Waunakee.