Dana MacKenzie issued a statement in reaction to the Waunakee School Board not renewing his contract as the Warriors’ head boys’ basketball coach.
MacKenzie said he was “extremely disappointed” with the decision, adding that it “appears to have been made without any input from me or the returning players.”
MacKenzie’s 20-year tenure included 332 varsity wins, 12 conference championships, nine regional titles and three state tournament appearances. He added, “I am most proud of the role our staff played in developing adolescents into young adults the Waunakee community should be proud of.”
According to MacKenzie, the program has always emphasized “respectful behavior, performance in the classroom, and the Athletic Code of Conduct over wins!”
He also wrote, “Sadly, I believe the Board’s decision was influenced by the actions of a small group of people in the community who have recently attacked my character and reputation with unsubstantiated allegations to achieve this very outcome. Their obsessive harassment of our staff led to numerous open records requests, multiple investigations, and even legal action, hoping they would find wrongdoing to use against me.”
MacKenzie continued, “Their relentless pursuit of my dismissal demanded countless hours by school administrators, Hoops Club volunteers, and our staff to scrutinize these unsubstantiated allegations.”
He said the accusations are “categorically false.”
In particular, MacKenzie said he was “heartbroken” that he wouldn’t be able to coach his two sons, and that the process and the decision “has had a tremendously adverse effect on me and my family.”
Still, MacKenzie said he wished Waunakee basketball well and thanked longtime assistant coaches Tyler Selk, Jeff Knatz and Blake Knutson. MacKenzie added that this is his only comment on the matter and will explore all of his options going forward.