Report: May resigns, will step down as activities director after school year By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com Nov 29, 2022 According to a story on Madison.com, Wauankee Activities Director Aaron May is resigning, with plans to step aside at the end of the school year.May reportedly told the outlet that the reason has to do with having a better "work-life balance." May has served as Waunakee's activities director for the past seven years.