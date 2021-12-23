Waunakee Recreational Leagues Roberta Baumann Roberta Baumann Author email Dec 23, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bowling ScoresDec. 22Waunakee BellesHigh team game: Swamp Ladies 640High team series: Swamp Ladies 1819Individual high series: Karla Meinholz 553, Annmarie Schneider 490. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Aquatics in Waunakee: Village board reviews levy, budget impact After owner dies, son keeps the ball rolling at Rex's Innkeeper, Waunakee supper club Waunakee attorney recognized by peers Freshman reinforcements arrive for Waunakee-DeForest gymnastics co-op Policy change could affect public participation at Waunakee school board meetings Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Stable & Growing CQC Bulletin