Jan. 15

Girls basketball, Girls Varsity Badger Challenge at Monroe, TBD

Boys Swimming, varsity invitational at Fond du Lac Aquatic Center, TBD

Wrestling, varsity invitational at River Valley High School, 9:15 a.m.

Boys JV 2 basketball, Oconomowoc at Waunakee, noon

Hockey, Varsity Badger Challenge at Waunakee, 2:30 p.m.

Girls JV basketball at Monroe, 4 p.m.

Jan. 17

Basketball at Milwaukee South, TBD.

Jan. 18

Boys basketball JV at Madison East, 5:45 p.m.

Girls Basketball at Monona Grove, JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7:30 p.m.

Boys swimming at Milton, 6 p.m.

Gymnastics, Baraboo at Waunakee, 6:30 p.m., Parents Night.

Hockey at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.

Jan. 20

Hockey vs. Edgewood at LaBahn Arena, 5 p.m.

Girls basketball, Fort Atkinson at Waunakee, JV at 6 p.m., varsity at 7:30 p.m.

