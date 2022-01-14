The Week in Sports Roberta Baumann Roberta Baumann Author email Jan 14, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jan. 15Girls basketball, Girls Varsity Badger Challenge at Monroe, TBDBoys Swimming, varsity invitational at Fond du Lac Aquatic Center, TBDWrestling, varsity invitational at River Valley High School, 9:15 a.m.Boys JV 2 basketball, Oconomowoc at Waunakee, noonHockey, Varsity Badger Challenge at Waunakee, 2:30 p.m.Girls JV basketball at Monroe, 4 p.m.Jan. 17Basketball at Milwaukee South, TBD.Jan. 18Boys basketball JV at Madison East, 5:45 p.m.Girls Basketball at Monona Grove, JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7:30 p.m.Boys swimming at Milton, 6 p.m.Gymnastics, Baraboo at Waunakee, 6:30 p.m., Parents Night.Hockey at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.Jan. 20Hockey vs. Edgewood at LaBahn Arena, 5 p.m.Girls basketball, Fort Atkinson at Waunakee, JV at 6 p.m., varsity at 7:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Hwy. M expansion enters public-hearing phase Waunakee school district offers one-time retirement incentive for teachers New sandwich shop opens in Waunakee Main Street inn proposed for Village of Waunakee Dane County Board rejects push to end COVID-19 mask mandate Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!