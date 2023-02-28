Members of the Waunakee boys’ and girls’ snowboard team competed at the state meet at Mt. La Crosse on Saturday, Feb. 18. Those pictured here include (from left to right): Cole Gascho, Payton Oaks, Greg Nicholson, Alex Mikkelson, Maecie Rogahn, Payton Maly, Charlie King, Zach King, Cianna Wipperfurth and Sam Anderson.
Several of the Waunakee boys’ and girls’ snowboard team members qualified and competed in the state snowboard meet at Mt. La Crosse Ski Hill on Saturday, Feb. 18.
It was a beautiful winter day and with the higher temperatures came icy conditions on the hill. The racers competed in three races: Boardercross, giant Slalom and slalom. Waunakee's highest overall racer was Cianna Wipperfurth, who placed 13th overall in the girls’ competition. Other girls that competed and their overall results include the following: Payton Oaks (22nd), Maecie Rogahn (29th) and Payton Maly (31st).
In the boys’ competition, Sam Anderson was Waunakee's top finisher, placing 27th overall. Other boys that competed and their overall results include the following: Zach King (28th), Charlie King (31st), Cole Gascho (42nd), Alex Mikkelson (46th), Gregory Nicholson (61st) and Colin Norland, who competed in one event.
Between the two teams, there are only two graduating seniors (Maecie Rogahn and Payton Maly), so they are looking forward to a strong returning team for next year.