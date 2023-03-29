Tyler Davis’ first year as Waunakee’s head softball coach could be interesting.
He has 11 seniors to rely on as the Warriors look to improve on last season’s 6-16 overall record. Only one key player from last year’s team is gone, as shortstop Kayla Rosenstock has graduated.
He’s hoping the weather cooperates as Waunakee prepares to kick things off.
“Season start feels to early – can’t get outside right away anyway, and it clashes with spring break – making it difficult to get people to some of the critical practices at the beginning of the year,” said Davis, who replaces longtime coach Tammy Rademacher.
Thankfully, the Warriors have experienced personnel returning to handle everything.
Seniors Morgan Meyer, Morgan Ripp and Romi Ripp are back at centerfield, first base and right field/designated hitter, respectively. They are expected to be players to watch for Waunakee this season.
Other key returnees include pitcher Rhya Thole and catcher Kate Valk, as the seniors form a potentially strong battery for the Warriors.
A year ago, Waunakee finished 4-11 in Badger East Conference play. The Warriors are scheduled to open the season on Thursday, March 30, with a home game against DeForest, weather permitting.
They were slated to host Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, March 28, but that game was rescheduled for April 14.