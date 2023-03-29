Thole throws
Waunakee’s Rhya Thole winds up for a pitch in a nonconference game in 2022. Thole returns in the pitcher's circle for the Warriors in 2023.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Tyler Davis’ first year as Waunakee’s head softball coach could be interesting.

He has 11 seniors to rely on as the Warriors look to improve on last season’s 6-16 overall record. Only one key player from last year’s team is gone, as shortstop Kayla Rosenstock has graduated.