It’s been a bit of a drought offensively for the Waunakee softball team, as the Warriors have scored only one run in three straight losses.
After scoring one run against Fort Atkinson in a defeat, Waunakee was blanked 9-0 by Watertown on Tuesday, April 18, and 2-0 by Juda/Albany on Friday, April 21.
The Goslings had the pitching to keep the Warriors’ hitters in check.
“We had a good effort from pitcher Lauryn Paul, but the defense made some mistakes that made the game out of hand,” said Tyler Davis, head coach for Waunakee. “Not much to say offensively as the bats were kind of cold against good pitching, as we only had one hit.”
The Warriors were supposed to play Watertown again on Thursday, but it was postponed until May 10 because of bad weather.
“We lost a tough game to a good Watertown team,” said Davis. “Watertown had some big opportunities early in the game like bases loaded with no outs in the first inning, but we were able to limit damage and hold them to one run there. We played them close until the fourth inning. We had some defensive mistakes that kind of blew the game open where they scored four in one inning.”
Going on the road to Juda for a non-conference contest, the Warriors found themselves in a pitchers’ duel. Rhya Thole and Bella Labraco combined to give up only one hit.
“Offensively, we had a better night at the plate totaling five hits, but we couldn't string them together to get any runs in,” said Davis. “We lost a tough one to a scrappy team from Juda/Albany. Juda led off the game scoring one run in the first inning after we allowed a one-out walk, and they hit a double.”
That was their only hit of the game.
“They also tacked on another run in the fourth inning after we walked the leadoff batter and made an error on a bunt,” said Davis. “Other than that, we put up a strong defensive effort with good pitching and good fielding the rest of the game.”
Waunakee is now 3-4 overall and 3-3 in conference play. The Warriors are slated to host Beaver Dam on Tuesday, April 25, before traveling to Beaver Dam on Thursday, April 27.