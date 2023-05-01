Wins have been hard to come by lately for the Waunakee softball team.
The Warriors have lost seven straight games to fall to 3-8 overall and 3-5 in Badger East Conference play. There have been some close calls, though.
Wins have been hard to come by lately for the Waunakee softball team.
The Warriors have lost seven straight games to fall to 3-8 overall and 3-5 in Badger East Conference play. There have been some close calls, though.
Verona 8, Waunakee 4
With a four-run outburst in the fifth inning, the Warriors pulled to within a run of the Wildcats, after falling behind 5-0.
Unfortunately, Verona padded their lead, with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and another in the sixth to get the victory.
Waunakee hitters collected four doubles among their six hits, as Haiden Paulsen, Bella Labraco, Rhya Thole and Morgan Ripp all smacked two-baggers in the defeat.
Beaver Dam 7, Waunakee 6
The week’s most heartbreaking loss for the Warriors occurred on Tuesday, April 25, as the Golden Beavers edged Waunakee in extra innings.
“It was a pitchers’ duel,” said Tyler Davis, head coach for Waunakee. “Both teams were held scoreless until we scored three in the fifth inning, taking advantage of a couple of passed balls and a two-RBI double by Morgan Meyer.”
Stringing together a walk and a few singles, Beaver Dam responded in the sixth with two runs to trim the deficit to 3-2. Waunakee put up two more runs in the sixth, turning an error, a hit and more passed balls into two runs.
Up 5-2, the Warriors seemed to have the game in hand, but Beaver Dam got a two-out, three-run homer in the top of the seventh to send the game to extra innings. The Golden Beavers scored a pair of runs in the top of the eighth, and Waunakee got a run in the bottom of the inning on an error by the catcher, as an attempted pickoff throw went awry. That was all Waunakee could get though.
Beaver Dam 2, Waunakee 0
Despite a terrific pitching performance by Lauryn Paul, who gave up only two runs on four hits, the Warriors fell again to the Golden Beavers on Thursday, April 27.
Beaver Dam scored its runs in the first and third innings. Grace Fueger had Waunakee’s only hit.
Brodhead 4, Waunakee 0
Scoring opportunities went by the wayside for the Warriors. The game was scoreless until the fourth inning, when Brodhead plated three runs on a couple of walks and hits. Brodhead added another in the fifth after a leadoff walk and a few hits.
“Offensively, we had some chances: We only got out hit six hits to seven, but we couldn't get our hits at the same time,” said Davis. “Haiden Paulsen was our hit leader with two hits. Morgan Ripp (double), Zaria Hyman (single), Morgan Meyer (single) and Amanda Comins (single) all had hits for us. We just couldn't string the hits together in the same inning to produce some offense.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.