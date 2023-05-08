Don’t look now, but the Waunakee softball team has won three straight games.
After enduring a seven-game losing skid, the Warriors pounded Stoughton 17-8 on Tuesday, May 8, followed by a 5-2 win over DeForest on Friday, May 5, and an 8-3 victory at home against Sauk Prairie on Saturday, May 6.
Waunakee has improved to 6-8 overall and 5-5 in Badger East Conference play, with the Warriors taking out their frustrations on the Vikings in a league game.
“Tuesday, we had a slow start versus Stoughton,” said Tyler Davis, head coach for Waunakee.
That despite getting a run in the first inning, after a leadoff hit by Morgan Meyer, a stolen base and a run-scoring single by Grace Fueger. Stoughton, however, went on top 2-1 in its half of the inning, before Haiden Paulsen tied it with an RBI single in the third.
“Stoughton then scored five of their own in their half of the third taking advantage of some errors on our part and just a tough inning all around, making the score 2-7 Stoughton,” said Davis. “We responded to the adversity with nine runs of our own in the top of the fourth with a combination of hits and errors by Stoughton to take the lead 11-7, and we didn't look back.”
After plating a run in the fourth, Stoughton was held scoreless the rest of the way, while Waunakee tacked on four more runs in the fifth and two more in the seventh.
Shortstop Amanda Comins went 5-for-5 on the night, with five singles, while Meyer, Avery Schwab, Fueger and Morgan Ripp had two hits. One of Ripp’s hits was a home run, while Paulsen finished with three hits.
Waunakee 5, DeForest 2
“We had a good battle against DeForest on Friday,” said Davis.
Another first inning run got the Warriors started. Paulsen had a hit, moved to third on passed balls and Ripp came through with an RBI single. DeForest knotted the score at 1-1, before the Warriors added two runs in the third inning, as Morgan Meyer led off with a single and errors helped Waunakee get on the board, as Zaria Hyman ripped an RBI single.
DeForest closed to within a run in its half of the third, but Waunakee got a run in the fifth thanks to an RBI single by Ripp and another in the sixth on a huge sacrifice bunt by Rhya Thole.
“Pitcher Lauryn Paul had a good night, striking out five and only walking two,” said Davis.
Waunakee 8, Sauk Prairie 3
Thole had everything in control in the pitcher’s circle, and the Warriors provided her with plenty of run support.
In the second inning, Katie Valk scored Morgan Ripp on a sacrifice fly for the first run of the game. Waunakee added two more runs in the third, as Paulsen drove in Grace Fueger after a Fueger’s leadoff triple. Paulsen scored on a wild pitch.
After Sauk scored a run in the fifth on an error, Waunakee answered with four runs in the fifth to go up 7-1. Doubles by Rhya Thole and Morgan Meyer and singles by Bella Labraco, Zaria Hyman powered Waunakee in the inning. The Warriors added one more in the sixth.
“Haiden Paulsen scored on a sacrifice by Zaria Hyman after some crafty baserunning by Haiden to advance tagging on a pop-up in the infield,” said Davis.
Thole threw a complete game with only two earned runs.