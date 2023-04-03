Softball: Waunakee-DeForest game rained out Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email Apr 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tonight’s softball game between Waunakee and DeForest has been rained out.No word yet on whether it will be rescheduled. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Meet the candidates for the Waunakee Board of Education Waunakee school board, village president candidate forums available for viewing Waunakee school board candidate responds to Tribune's Q&A Girls soccer: New coach takes over Warrior team looking to match last season's success With Waunakee elections looming, library attack resurfaces on social media Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!