Jordan and Jett

(Left to right): 7-year-old Jordan Moll and his new buddy, 5-year-old Jett Shaben will probably be spending a lot of time in the outdoors together.

 By Mark Walters

Hello friends,

Some of you may remember when I wrote back in January about going on an ice fishing/camping trip with my 22-year-old daughter Selina Walters and she became very ill and had to go home. Selina came up with an idea and this past weekend we had about as much fun as a father/daughter and a dozen friends and family could have on the ice.