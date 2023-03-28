Saleh clears the bar
Buy Now

Kyla Saleh gives it her all to clear the bar in the high jump at last season's WIAA Division 1 Sectional Track and Field meet in Baraboo. She advanced to state in the event, which she won last season. Saleh returns for the Warriors in 2023.

 By Peter Lindblad/plindblad@hngnews.com

Expectations are sky high for Waunakee’s track and field teams in 2023.

Not only do the Warriors have depth, but they also boast high-caliber athletes like Drew Regnier and Kyla Saleh, among others.