Expectations are sky high for Waunakee’s track and field teams in 2023.
Not only do the Warriors have depth, but they also boast high-caliber athletes like Drew Regnier and Kyla Saleh, among others.
“This will be a good season for us,” said Jennifer Grabarski, head coach for Waunakee, now in her 23rd year. “We have a ton of talent and numbers of athletes this year. We graduated a talented group but smaller in numbers.”
The athletes who are back for Waunakee are talented and motivated.
“Our returners stand to do very well in the conference and in the playoffs (WIAA),” said Grabarski. “We have the ability to win conference for both boys and girls and place very high in the Division 1 state meet with both boys and girls. We have a lot of depth. We are also seeing a lot of potential with our new younger athletes too. Looking forward to seeing what they can do once we get into competition.”
Regnier is the headliner for the Warrior boys. The middle-distance specialist was 2022’s Wisconsin Gatorade Track and Field Player of the Year, after winning a WIAA Division 1 state championship in the 400-meter run, while also placing fourth in the triple jump and fifth in the 300 intermediate hurdles. The first Waunakee athlete to ever win the honor, he’s turned in some strong performances on national stages, having committed to competing for the University of North Carolina after his prep career is finished. Regnier led Waunakee to a fifth-place finish at state.
As for Saleh, she was the state high jump champion in 2021 and qualified for the state meet last season. Saleh also made it to state in 2022 in the 100-meter hurdles.
“We have Drew Regnier ranked nationally and going to a Division 1 school next year,” said Grabarski. “Kyla Saleh looking very strong and works very hard and is going to be a Badger next year. We follow that up with a lot of hard workers and talent as well. Our athletes have really grown, and we have built a program in which they will put in the hard work and time to become the best in their area. They have the drive and the ability.”
Other standout performers on the boys’ side include Isaiah Jakel, Brady Cizek, Ian Phebus, Will Lenoch and Lucas Hamilton, while the girls feature Lydia Reis, Izzy Hahn, Sadie Grabarski, Anneka Cassel, Vivian McCullough and Clare Burcalow.
Three younger performers are looking to have breakout seasons for Waunakee.
“Emily Berger is a freshman that looks to be a strong varsity athlete that also could pop up for conference and in the state,” said Grabarski. “Sam Anderson and Jackson Rosenstock have worked very hard in the off season and have shown great improvements in pole vault.”
Waunakee is looking to sweep the boys’ and girls’ Badger East Conference titles again in 2023, after doing so last year as well.
“As a whole the team is working hard, and you can see that they really want to do well,” said Grabarski. “We are coming off of spring break this week so (we’re) getting into the meets very soon. Our upper classmen that are returning have done a great job setting a high standard, and the younger athletes are working hard to meet those standards. From early observations this is a great group willing to work hard and put in the time and effort needed to be competitive both in the conference and in the state.”
That’s not to say repeating as Badger East champions will be easy.
“I think we will have some solid competition within the conference,” said Grabarski. “DeForest always gives us some great competition and has talented athletes. They have a good program. I think our depth will make us hard to beat though on both boys and girls’ teams. Watertown and Beaver Dam also always have some athletes to give us good competition but not as much depth as DeForest.”
Keeping all the athletes on schedule is Grabarski’s biggest concern.
“The kids want to do well so badly that they overtrain or try to work through and not tell us about injuries,” said Grabarski. “It doesn’t happen a lot, but it sets them back rather than bumping them ahead.”
Nevertheless, the Warriors’ rosters are loaded with talent.
“As a coaching staff we are very excited about and for this team,” said Grabarski. “It is the largest team that we have had since I started as head coach 23 years ago. We are at 165, so about 30 or so more athletes than we have typically had, and they are great kids willing to work. It has been a great start to the season, and I am proud of what we have built as coaches and athletes. The upper classman that graduated last year and current upper classman have set a precedent that has made our program one of the best and athletes want to be part of a competitive team. I love the dynamic and work ethic that has been built.”