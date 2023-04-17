Andrew Regnier had a big fan in the audience. He didn’t disappoint her.
According to tracktalk.net, Regnier had the best-ever performance in the 800-meter run for a Wisconsin high school boy at the prestigious Arcadia Invitational in California April 7-8, despite feeling trapped.
“Drew ran a great race out in California representing Waunakee track and field,” said Jen Grabarski, head coach for the Warriors. “He did get boxed in early in the race causing him to have to slow pace a bit. The field of athletes was flying, and Drew was right at the front of the pack with them. But with getting boxed in and having to slow pace slightly it didn't allow him to get out front and shift gears.”
Nevertheless, Regnier told Grabarski that he felt really good “ … and could have gone even faster than the state record/school record and fourth in the nation ranking time he did officially run.”
Regnier cruised to a time of 1:49.35 at the event. The previous best, according to tracktalk.net, was a 1:49.96, turned in by Watertown’s Andrew Perkins in 2008. A University of North Carolina commit, Regnier was the 2021-22 Gatorade Wisconsin Boys’ Track and Field Player of the Year.
“Drew finished third in the race and really enjoyed running at Arcadia where his mom competed years ago,” said Grabarski. “His Grandma was also able to see him compete for the first time and was so happy to be able to be there. With his grandma's health it was a huge perk to be able to enjoy seeing her grandson compete. Drew is running strong and looks to still have more time to drop in all of his races. He is truly hitting his stride and is going to have a great year.”
Badger Challenge
The Warriors swept the top spots in both the boys’ and girls’ team standings at Portage on Tuesday, April 11, to kick off the season.
“We had beautiful weather, and the team was ready to go to kick off the season strong,” said Grabarski. “For our first meet it was a huge boost to see so many kids have a great night and perform so well.”
Winning both the girls’ and boys’ 3,200-meter relays helped the two squads, with times of 8:42.84 and 10:24.31, respectively. The girls’ group included Carla Schwitters, Sofia Pieton, Clare Burcalow and Rachel Gregorich, while the boys’ crew comprised Andrew Brown, Aidrik Anderson, Luke Chambers and Isaiah Jakel.
A strong showing in the field events made an impact.
“In the field events we have a solid group of throwers looking strong – Ian Phebus leading the way in shot put (first place, 48’8.75”) and placing second in discus (130’7”), with Will Lenoch and Greg Nicolson also placing and throwing well. Anneka Cassel (second in shot put, 33’7.25” and first is discus, 113’6”) led the way on the girls’ side. All the throwers are looking to play a big role this season in the teams’ success.”
Others stepped up as well.
“Lainey Chancellor, a freshman, is looking to have a great season in high jump, already setting personal bests and placing fourth overall (4’10”),” said Grabarski. “Sam Anderson placed second in pole vault (L12’0”) posting a personal best as well. We have a number of vaulters that did a lot of work in the off season and are coming in ready to go. In long jump, Kyla Saleh popped off a first-place jump (16’10.5”) to help the team. She also followed it up with fifth in a very competitive 100m hurdle field (16.37) and third in the 300 hurdles (49.42). Clare Burcalow (1:02.13) and Emily Berger (1:02.20) racing to second and third, respectively, in the 400m dash – both running really strong and ready for the season.”
Grabarski said Rachel Gregorich (2:29.78) and Brinley Everson (2:30.44) were flying in the 800m run, placing second and third, respectively.
“Prior to that Brinley ran a great race winning the 1,600-meter run (5:31.96),” said Grabarski. “The girls’ team is looking good and ready to go this year. We do have some injuries some are working through, so once they are back to full strength we will have some more weapons out on the track and in the field along with this group. There are a lot of kids working hard and we have the drive and depth to have a great season.”
On the boys side, Ben Lindley (11.57) and Brady Cizek (11.68) put some points on the board placing third and fourth in the 100-meter dash and Drew Regnier taking second in the 200-meter dash (22.51),” said Grabarski. “Along with that Drew ran a great 400-meter dash winning that race with a time of 48.23. We swept the top three spots with Jake Bova in second (52.55) and Isaiah Jakel (53.34) placing third. These guys look very strong and are ready to go. Cooper Ubert (4:56.94) ran a solid race in the 1,600 placing fifth overall. Will Garcia-Heinrichs (44.78) ran to a third-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles to add to the teams lead.”
The Warrior boys are serving notice they’ll be tough to beat.
“Overall, the boys are also on track to be extremely competitive this season and be one of the top teams,” said Grabarski. “We have lots of athletes popping up on both the boys and girls side that will be contributors to the team’s success. Now that we have had a couple of meets and see where the athletes are at, we, as coaches, are very excited for what this season holds. The veterans and younger, new to the team athletes are ready to compete. They are willing to work hard and push to be successful, and they want to do well as much as the coaches want them to have success. It’s a great combination to have, and we can't wait to watch all of the successes these athletes have this season.”