The Waunakee girls did it again.
A year ago, the Warriors won the Sun Prairie Paul Frank Invitational, and they did it again this year, finishing first at Friday’s meet.
Meanwhile, Drew Regnier continued his impressive spring.
“Some new records were set by Waunakee at this meet,” said Jen Grabarski, head coach for Waunakee. “Drew Regnier broke his own meet record at the meet in the 400-meter dash. The girls 3,200-meter relay broke the meet record as well racing to a first-place finish.”
That relay group ran a time of 9:53.99 to finish first.
Kyla Saleh also had a big day for Waunakee, winning the high jump (5-4) and the long jump (17-8) and taking second in the 100 hurdles (15.45) and the 300 hurdles (48.43).
In the throws, Anneka Cassel won the discus (128-1) and finished second in the shot put (35-6).
Emily Berger was second in the 400 run (1:01.45), while Rachel Gregorich was runner-up in the 1,600 run (5:32.22) and Brinley Everson (11:43.20) and Clare Burcalow (2:22.29) ran to third in the 3,200 run and 800 run, respectively.
“Clare Burcalow has continued her leadership and strength by running an impressive 2:22.29 800m at the Paul Frank Invitational. Her daily training and attention to detail have really paid off to put her into this elite class in the state. She also helped the 4x800 (which also included Carla Schwitters, Brinely Everson, and Emily Berger) achieve a new meet record at the Paul Frank of 9:53. 99,” said coach Meg Shaffer.
“There were many top performances at this meet for our team, giving the girls the win once again,” said Grabarski. “We won last year as a team as well and were able to defend the title.”
Regnier was dominant again for the Waunakee boys, taking first in the 400 (48.37) and 300 hurdles (40.11). Meanwhile, Tim Strebel (125-11) was second in the discus, and Will Lenoch ended up fourth in the shot put (48-1).
“The future is bright in high jump. For the girls, senior Kyla Saleh, former state champion, is in a great spot to add to her medal count after clearing 5-4 last Friday at Paul Frank invitational in Sun Prairie, and freshman Lainey Chancellor will soon be following in her footsteps after clearing 5-0 multiple times this year. For the guys, sophomore Riley Fitzsimons is an emerging star after clearing 5-8 for the second time on Friday, and senior Devin Johnson has been a wonderful surprise in his first year high jumping with a PR of 5-6. Both programs look to build from the large number of underclassmen enrolled in track this year,” said coach Ben Pike.
Waunakee Freshman/Sophomore Invitational
The Warriors hosted a meet for freshmen and sophomores, with Cooper Ubert topping the field in the 800 run (2:09.39, a PR) and Jackson Rosenstock winning the pole vault (10-0) for the boys.
Berger ran 1:01.52 to win the 400, while Emeline Shefchik finished first in the 800 in 2:36.36, Abigail Chambers won the 1,600 run (6:16.42) and Nadai Chaudhary took first in the 3,200 run (12:52.90).
Also, Emma Raemisch won the 300 hurdles (50.53), and Vivian McCollough cleared 7-6 to take first in the pole vault. Waunakee also won the 3,200 (Jillian Borgelt, Shefchik, Catherine O’Brien and Chaudhary) and 800 (McCollough, Lydia Reis, Hailey Stude, Brianna Buss) relays.
Fort Atkinson
Cassel starred for Waunakee.
“The biggest highlight at Fort was Anneka Cassel crushing the discus school record. The former record was set by Dani Kind and was 123-5 in 2016. Anneka took that record over with a commanding throw of 132-5. She did this after throwing shot put followed by hopping on the track for a 400-meter relay. It was a great way to celebrate all of her hard work,” said Grabarski.