The schedule has been brutal lately for Waunakee’s track and field teams. Last week, the Warriors were especially busy.
“It was a full week for the Warriors,” said Jen Grabarski, head coach for Waunakee. “With three meets the athletes had to be carefully entered to get them the best competition while at the same time not over doing it with any of them.”
On Tuesday, May 2, the Warriors hosted the Waunakee Quad.
“The Waunakee Quad was a bit chilly and windy, but the athletes worked , warmed up well and had some solid performances,” said Grabarski. “On the boys’ side Devin Johnson had a good night winning both the 100-meter dash (11.70) and high jump (5-6). Brady Stephens set a personal best in the 3,200-meter run (second place, 11:33.16) and Drew Regnier (39.83) easily won the 300 hurdles.”
Waunakee showed its depth in the throws and other field events.
“Will Lenoch (46-8.50, first), Sam Lane (44-5, second, PR) and Ian Phebus (43-5, third) swept the three top spots in shot put,” said Grabarski. “While Ian (149-11) and Greg Nicholson (127-11) took first and thrd, respectively, in discus and Talon Ware (17-0.75) and McCoy Smith (16-10.75) had some nice jumps to finish first and second, respectively, in long jump. Along with these top performances there were a number of athletes setting personal bests and showing the depth of our team.”
For the Waunakee girls, Rachel Hurley (13.60), Lydia Reese (13.81) and Cora Webster (14.07) swept the top three spots in the 100-meter dash. Likewise, Clare Burcalow (1:02.83), Rachel Gregorich (1:05.08, PR) and Grace Blitz (1:06.74, PR) finished in the top three spots in the 400 run.
More dominance was shown in the distance runs, as Brinley Everson (5:42.10) and Emily Berger (5:46.40) took first and second in the 1600 run and Catherine O'Brien (13:16.64) and Abigail Chambers (13:35.33) took first and second in the 3200 run.
Grabarski said, “Emma Raemisch (52.68) and GeorgiaRae Samuelson (55.14, PR) ran well in the 300-meter hurdles taking second and third in the event. Anneka Cassel topped the throwing events, winning both shot (35-6) and discus (133-8, PR). Lainey Chancellor (5-4) and Lucy Doll (5-2) took first and second in in high jump. The girls too have a lot of depth in the majority of events. It was a good night for all.”
Spartan Invite
Grabarski said the Warriors turned in many top performances at Mansfield Stadium in Madison on Friday.
“The girls 3,200 relay team made up of Rachel Gregorich, Clare Burcalow, Brinley Everson and Emily Berger started the meet off with a big first-place win,” said Grabarski. “While the sprint relays also fared well taking second in the 800 relay made up of Summer Grigg, Sadie Grabarski, Lydia Reis and Reese Hurley. The 400 relay of Grigg, Reis, Hurley and Kayley Helwig took third place – both relays setting new season bests. Anneka Cassel was the field events performer of the meet, winning the discus (137-3) and placing second in shot put (35-6.25). Also, Lainey Chancellor (5-2) took the top spot in high jump after a jump off.”
Meanwhile, the boys were led by Phebus, who won the discus (157-8), while Jake Bova took fourth in the 400 dash (51.96).
“Isaiah Jakel (2:02.39) running a great time and finishing second in the 800 run,” said Grabarski “Will Garcia-Heinrichs finished second in the 300 urdles, flying in at a time of 43.55. It was a nice night until the rain started during the 3200 run, but we were able to get all the events in and finish the meet before it started coming down hard. Once again, the athletes worked hard and did a great job at the meet.”
Arrowhead Invitational
The competition was elite at the Arrowhead Myrhum invitational on Saturday, May 6.
“This was a highly competitive meet, and the athletes that went had to hit qualifying marks to be allowed to compete,” said Grabarski. “The big performances of the meet came from Drew Regnier. He won the 400, 800 (1:55) and was the anchor leg of the winning 1,600 relay (3:24.82, Bova, Garcia-Heinrich, Jakel). He topped the 400 with an excellent time of 47.51. The 1,600 relay had the crowd on its feel as he finished the race battling for first down the home stretch, taking over as he few down the straight away.”
The stars shined for Waunakee in the field event, with Kyla Saleh winning the high jump (5-6) and Cassel taking the discus (126-8).
“Overall, the athletes that were able to compete at this meet saw some great competition and stepped up and set some season PR's,” said Grabarski. “It was a great day to see where we were at seeing many different teams from around the state.”