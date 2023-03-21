The season is underway for the Waunakee boys’ and girls’ track and field teams.
On the girls’ side, the Warriors placed third in the team standings at Saturday’s Tri-State Large School Invitational at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, while the boys ended up fifth.
Waunakee’s Claire Burcalow, Emily Berger and Jessica Bugielski finished second, third and fourth, respectively, in the 400-meter dash, turning in times of 1:05.85, 1:06.07 and 1:07.27.
Meanwhile, Carla Schwitters took second in the 800 run in 2:41.76 for the Warriors, while Emeline Shefchik placed fifth in the event in 2:49.77 and seventh in the 1,600-meter run (6:15.06).
Schwitters, Berger, Burcalow and Sofia Pieton notched Waunakee’s lone first-place finish, as the quartet won the 3,200-meter relay in 10:40.07.
In the field events, freshman Lainey Chancellor took fifth in the high jump, clearing 4’10”. Vivian McCollough tied for sixth in the pole vault, going 7 feet, and placed sixth in the triple jump, leaping 30.0.
Oregon won the girls’ meet with 116 points, followed by Prairie du Chien’s 56.5. Waunakee totaled 53.5 points, as the Warriors topped Platteville (48.5), Mount Horeb (48), McFarland (46.33), Richland Center (35), Viroqua (33.5), Wrightstown (32.33), Dodgeville/Mineral Point (31.33), River Valley (12.5), Stillman Valley (5) and Milton (4.5).
Brady Cizek turned in the best individual performance of the day for Waunakee, winning the 200 dash in 25.05 and taking third in the 55 dash (6.91).
Andrew Brown ran to fifth in the 800 run in 2:13.33.
In the relays, Waunakee’s Brown, Simon Marx, Cooper Ubert and Jacob Hanson took second in the 3,200 relay, crossing the finish line in 9:22.13.
Riley Fitzsimmons took fifth in the high jump, going 5’8”. Jackson Rosenstock was fifth in the pole vault, clearing 10’6”.
Waunakee racked up 42.50 points, finishing ahead of Richland Center (42), McFarland (38), Prairie du Chien (33), Mount Horeb (31), Stillman Valley (29), Dodgeville/Mineral Point (22.5), Freeport (16), Viroqua (13), Wrightstown (13), River Valley (12) and Darlington (4).
Oregon was first with 110.5 points, while Platteville took second with 63. Janesville Parker was third with 57.5 and Milton placed fourth with 57.
Next up for Waunakee is a home triangular on Tuesday, April 4, with Milton and Monona Grove.