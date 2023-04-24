At a Badger East Conference Mini Meet on Tuesday, April 18, the Waunakee boys’ golf team finished second at the seven-team event, before encountering bad weather at Black Wolf Run.
The Warriors shot an impressive 302 at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove.
“KC Nickel mastered the course with a 2-under par 69 and took second place overall,” said Betsy Zadra, head coach for Waunakee. “Jake Mann took eighth place with a great round of 76, and Peyton Albers tied for ninth place with a nice round of 78. Ryan Hecht, playing in his first varsity match of the season, shot a steady 79 and finished tied for 11th place. In his first competitive match of the season, Drew Berres shot an 83 and finished tied for 20th place.”
By taking second, the Warriors now sit in a three-way tie with Milton and DeForest for the conference lead halfway through the conference mini-meet season.
“I was really proud of they way our team bounced back this past week from our performance on Wednesday, April 12, in our varsity mini-meet at Sixmile. I challenged them and they delivered with a great round on Tuesday at the Mini-Meet at The Oaks. We finished second behind Milton, but with the conference point system we moved into a tie for first place with Milton and DeForest with two mini-meets and the conference tournament yet to be played. I thought KC mastered the course with his smart decisions. He played really smart golf …deciding when was the right situation to take risks and when to play conservatively. His two-under par 69 was one of the best rounds I’ve seen him play in his high school career,” said Zadra.
Others made an impression, too.
“I was also really proud of the way Jake bounced back after his previous round at Sixmile. He played very steady golf and shot a 76. Four of our five golfers finished in the 70s to give us a team score of 302. Ryan Hecht played in his first varsity match of the season and delivered with a 79. Peyton Albers continues to show his shot-making abilities and certainly doesn’t play like a freshman,” said Zadra.
On Wednesday and Thursday, Waunakee was slated to take part in the Sheboygan North Invitational. Rain delays forced Wednesday’s play to be canceled. So, the meet turned into a one-day event at the Irish Course on Thursday. Albers paced Waunakee with a solid 78, according to Zadra, while Nickel and Mann finished with 80s, Hecht had an 87 and Luke Wubbolding carded a 90.
“At the Sheboygan North Invite, we played well on day one at Blackwolf Run but after two rain/storm delays, the round was canceled. On Thursday at Whistling Straits Irish Course, we just couldn’t find our rhythm. I think the stoppage of play due to storms affected us. It’s hard to get started after an hour delay. The conditions both days were tough with the strong winds, cold and rain, but we typically play well and have an advantage over other teams in those conditions. We just didn’t have our A game on Thursday. It was a great tournament and a privilege to play at Blackwolf Run and the Irish Course, but we decided to put that tournament behind us and focus on our two invites this week with the Edgewood Invitational at Blackhawk CC on Monday and the Morgan Stanley Championship at University Ridge on Tuesday.”