Hello friends,

This past week I really did not know what I was going to do for an adventure worth writing about. As it always does, an idea came to me and I think you will agree it was a good one. Well, in to this week's column you will see some words of wisdom written by a friend and one of my daughter Selina Walters' professors. Justin A VanDeHey is an Associate Professor of Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences at UWSP in Stevens Point and also the owner of Cooperstown Kennels.