Saleh rises

Ally Saleh (2) rises up for a spike against Beaver Dam in the Waunakee volleyball team’s 3-0 win at home in Badger East Conference play.

 Photo courtesy of Alex Jurkuta

The Badger Conference has released all-conference listings for football, cross country, girls’ golf, boys’ soccer and girls’ volleyball, and Waunakee was well-represented.

Football