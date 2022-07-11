The Local Nine had a tough go-around against undefeated Middleton during a 7-1 loss in a Home Talent game Sunday at Village Park.
Waunakee (5-4 North East Division) was shut out for the first eight innings, and trailed 7-0 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Middleton (11-0) scored a pair of runs in the second and seventh inning, before tacking on three more in its half of the ninth. The 29ers scored their first four runs of the game with two outs showing on the scoreboard each inning.
In Waunakee’s half of the ninth, Bryce Bieri had a two-out double. Howie Rickett then hit an RBI single to put the Local Nine on the board.
The 29ers only outhit Waunakee 6-5. Rickett had a pair of hits for Waunakee, while Bieri, Jeff Thomasen and Misha Capual each had one.
Finn Mechoir took the loss on the mound for the Local Nine. He pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed four runs on five hits. He had four walks and four strikeouts. Zach Johnson pitched the next 1 1/3 innings, allowing no runs. Caden Hough pitched the ninth for Waunakee.
Middleton’s Ross Hellenbrand pitched a complete game. He allowed one earned one on five hits, while striking out seven and walking one.
Waunakee’s next game was scheduled for Tuesday, July 12 against Ashton at the high school. The Local Nine also hosts Black Earth at 1 p.m. Sunday at Village Park.