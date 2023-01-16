The Waunakee boys’ and girls’ snowboard teams kicked off their seasons with their first race this past Monday, Jan. 9, at Tyrol Basin.
In the boys’ competition, returning team member junior Charlie King placed first overall. Close behind him in second was another returning team member, junior Zach King. Freshman Alex Mikkelson had a strong first race, coming in ninth overall.
Results for other team members competing include: Cole Gasho (14th); Colin Norland (16th); Sam Anderson (17th); and Greg Nicholson (19th). These results produced a second-place team finish for the boys.
On the girls’ side, returning team member Cianna Wipperfurth had a strong race, finishing second overall. Payton Oaks was the next highest Waunakee finisher with seventh place. Additional girls’ results include: Maecie Rogahn (11th), Hailey Stude (16th), and Payton Maly (17th). These results gave the girls a second-place team finish as well. Both teams will compete again next Monday at Tyrol Basin.
Waunakee High School Boy and Girls Snowboard Schedule
Jan. 16, 3:30pm, race at Tyrol Basin
Jan. 23, 5pm, race at Cascade
Jan. 30, 5pm, race at Tyrol Basin
Feb. 6, 5pm, race at Tyrol Basin
Feb. 13, 9:30am, conference race at Tyrol Basin
Feb. 18, Qualifiers at State Snowboard Meet, Mt Lacrosse