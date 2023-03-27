Waunakee softball season opener postponed Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email Mar 27, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Waunakee softball team’s season opener at home against Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, March 28, has been postponed, due to the weekend’s heavy snowfall.Potential make-up dates are under consideration. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Meet the candidates for the Waunakee Board of Education Conrad named new Waunakee AD Waunakee school board candidate responds to Tribune's Q&A Large apartment plan proposed in Westport DeForest construction firm proposing quarry in Town of Dane Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!