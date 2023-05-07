Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email May 7, 2023 May 7, 2023 Updated 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BaseballMay 12 Milton 5 p.m.May 13 DeForest (DH) 10 a.m.May 16 @ Fort Atkinson 5 p.m.May 18 Baraboo 5 p.m.May 19 @ Stoughton, Conf. championship 5 p.m.Boys GolfMay 15 @ Waukesha Invite, Merrill Hills CC 12:45 p.m.May 16 @ Conf. meet, Door Creek GC 9 a.m.Boys LacrosseMay 15 @ Sun Prairie 7 p.m.May 19 Verona 5:45 p.m.Girls LacrosseMay 12 Hudson 7:30 p.m.May 13 @ Wisconsin Dells TBDMay 16 Watertown 7:30 p.m.May 18 De Pere 6:30 p.m.Girls SoccerMay 12 @ DeForest 7 p.m.May 13 Middleton 12 p.m.May 16 Fort Atkinson 7 p.m.May 18 Reedsburg 7 p.m.SoftballMay 12 Conf. Champ., Monona Grove 5 p.m.Boys TennisMay 12 Oregon 4:30 p.m.May 19-20 @ Conf. meet, Nielsen Stadium 9 a.m.Track and FieldMay 16 @ Conf. meet, Monona Grove 3:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now 'The Sound of Music' set for three performances in Waunakee May 4-6 Waunakee man receives nine months jail OWI-3, with weapons charge dropped Waunakee High School musicians qualify, perform in State Solo/Ensemble event With new director and move planned, Waunakee Neighborhood Connection launches capital campaign Waunakee business owner joins bank advisory board Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!