Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule

Feb 21, 2023

Boys Basketball
March 3 Oconomowoc, WIAA regional 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball
Feb. 24 WIAA Regional, Milton 7 p.m.

Gymnastics
Feb. 18 @ Conference meet, Reedsburg 10 a.m.

Wrestling
Feb. 23-25 WIAA Individual State, Kohl Center TBD