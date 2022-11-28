Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Nov 28, 2022 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys BasketballDec. 9 Portage 7:15 p.m.Girls BasketballDec. 2 @ Baraboo 7:30 p.m.Dec. 6 Reedsburg 7:15 p.m.Dec. 9 Watertown 6 p.m.GymnasticsDec. 6 Milton 6:30 p.m.Boys HockeyDec. 8 @ Beaver Dam 7 p.m.Girls HockeyDec. 2 @ Middleton 7:30 p.m.Dec. 3 @ West De Pere 1:30 p.m.Dec. 5 Baraboo 7 p.m.Dec. 9 @ Viroqua 7:30 p.m.Boys SwimmingDec. 3 @ Sun Prairie Invite 10 a.m.WrestlingDec. 2 Fort Atkinson 7 p.m.Dec. 3 @ Campbellsport Scramble 9:15 a.m.Dec. 9 Stoughton 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Former Waunakee food service director accused of fraud Boys hockey: Inexperienced, yet talented, Warriors seek another Badger East title Madison man accused of leading Waunakee officer on high speed chase Following failed pool referendum, Waunakee Village Board to consider splash pad Boys hockey: Olson steps down as coach, Warriors lose season opener at Middleton Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin