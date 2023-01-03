Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Jan 3, 2023 Jan 3, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys BasketballJan. 7 Waunakee Invite TBDJan 10 DeForest 7:15 p.m.Jan. 13-14 @ La Crosse Invite TBDGirls BasketballJan. 6 DeForest 7:15 p.m.Jan. 10 @ Beaver Dam 7:15 p.m.Jan. 13-14 @ Badger Challenge, Milton TBDBoys HockeyJan. 6 @ Stoughton 7:15 p.m.Jan. 9 @ Milton 7:45 p.m.Jan. 12 @ McFarland 7 p.m.Jan 13 Badger Challenge TBDGirls HockeyJan. 7 Stoughton 7 p.m.Jan. 9 Middleton 7:15 p.m.Jan. 13 @ Baraboo 7 p.m.Boys SwimmingJan. 10 DeForest 6 p.m.Ice Age Nordic SkiingJan. 7 Wausau Snekkevik TBDJan. 10 @ City Meet #1 CXC Center TBDWrestlingJan. 6 @ Beaver Dam 7 p.m.Jan. 13 @ Watertown 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Vienna lawsuit challenges 123-acre annexation into DeForest Girls basketball: Warriors down Seymour, Mount Horeb to win holiday tourney Wrestling: Warriors earn split at Middleton quad Boys basketball: Warriors win third straight holiday tourney Waunakee library to offer study space, programs on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!