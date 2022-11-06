Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Nov 6, 2022 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Girls BasketballNov. 18 @ Sauk Prairie 7:15 p.m.Girls SwimmingNov. 12 WIAA State, Waukesha South 2:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Game of the Week: Warriors welcome Kimberly in Level 3 gridiron playoff clash Waunakee athletes receive all-conference honors Football: Warriors' season, winning streak comes to an end against Kimberly Westport commission explores historic status for Nau-Ti-Gal Waunakee mom on a crusade to save others from fentanyl poisoning Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin