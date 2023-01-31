Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Jan 31, 2023 Jan 31, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys BasketballFeb. 3 Milton 7:15 p.m.Feb. 7 @ Watertown 7:15 p.m.Feb. 9 @ Stoughton 7:15 p.m.Girls BasketballFeb. 7 Beaver Dam 7:15 p.m.Feb. 10 @ DeForest 7:15 p.m.GymnasticsFeb. 4 @ Middleton invite 10 a.m.Boys HockeyFeb. 3-4 Invitational TBDGirls HockeyFeb. 9 Xavier-IA 6 p.m.Boys SwimmingFeb. 4 Conference meet, Monona Grove 10 a.m.Ice Age Nordic SkiingFeb. 4 25k Distance Challenge# TBDFeb. 10-12 State Meet, Cable TBDWrestlingFeb. 4 Conference meet, Milton 9 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Town of Westport chair reported dead Waunakee Police investigation leads to fraud charges Wisconsin Builders Associations names Waunakee man 'builder of the year' Red and White Wine Bar owners Mike and Kari Heller hosting Feb. 11 gala in Waunakee to fund cardiology research Windsor woman has been baking-up fun with cookie decorating classes in Waunakee Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!