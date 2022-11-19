Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Nov 19, 2022 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys BasketballNov. 29 @ Sauk Prairie 7:15 p.m.Girls BasketballNov. 25-26 Kettle Moraine Invite TBDNov. 29 Westfield 7:30 p.m.Dec. 2 @ Baraboo 7:30 p.m.Boys HockeyNov. 25-26 @ Univ. School of Milw. Invite TBDNov. 29 Stoughton 7:15 p.m.Dec. 1 Milton 7:15 p.m.Girls HockeyNov. 25-26 @ Arrowhead Invite TBDDec. 2 @ Middleton 7:30 p.m.WrestlingDec. 2 Fort Atkinson 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Waunakee board of education votes 5-2 to adopt equity statement Long-awaited Village on Main apartments in Waunakee now leasing 3 things to do in Waunakee this weekend Waunakee girls' swimmers break two school records at state Waunakee school referendums pass, pool fails Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin