Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule

Oct 18, 2022

Cross Country
Oct. 22 Sectionals, DeForest, Linde Fields, 10:30 a.m.

Football
Oct. 21 Sheboygan North, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer
Oct. 22 @ WIAA regionals, TBD

Girls Swimming
Oct. 29 Conference meet, Stoughton, 11 a.m.

Volleyball
Oct. 22 WIAA regional, TBD