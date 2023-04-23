Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email Apr 23, 2023 14 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BaseballMay 1 Sun Prairie West 5 p.m.May 2 Stoughton 5 p.m.May 4 Reedsburg 5 p.m.Boys GolfMay 1 @ Invite, Merrill Hills CC 12:45 p.m.May 3 @ Invite, Cedar Creek 11 a.m.May 4 @ Invite, Koshkonong Mounds CC 12 p.m.Boys LacrosseApril 28 Westside 7:30 p.m.May 2 @ DeForest 7:30 p.m.Girls LacrosseMay 1 @ Divine Savior Holy Angels 7:30 p.m.May 5 @ Neenah 7:15 p.m.Girls SoccerApril 29 Homestead 1 p.m.May 2 @ Beaver Dam 5 p.m.May 5 @ Milton 7 p.m.SoftballApril 28 Brodhead 5 p.m.April 29 @ Germantown Invite 9 a.m.May 2 @ Stoughton 5 p.m.May 5 @ DeForest 5 p.m.Boys TennisApril 29 Waunakee Invite TBDMay 1 Stoughton 4:15 p.m.May 2 Watertown 4:15 p.m.Track and FieldApril 28 @ Sun Prairie East Invite 4 p.m.May 2 Waunakee Quad 4 p.m.May 5 @ Madison Invite 5 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Hwy. 113 south closed for construction WHS student raises $3,500 to help fight poverty in the Dominican Republic Waunakee's Regnier nominated for WIAA Scholar-Athlete Award Waunakee woman helps raise over $200,000 for American Cancer Society Westport board OKs Nau-Ti-Gal historic status Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!