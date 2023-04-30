Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email Apr 30, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BaseballMay 6 Waunakee Quad 11 a.m.May 9 @ Monona Grove 5 p.m.May 10 Middleton 4:30 p.m.May 12 Milton 5 p.m.Boys GolfMay 6 @ MACC Fund Invite 8 a.m.May 9 @ DeForest Invite, Lake Windsor GC 12 p.m.Boys LacrosseMay 6 @ Badger Spring Invite, Wis. Dells TBDMay 9 @ Oregon/Stoughton 7:30 p.m.May 11 @ Janesville, Milton H.S. 7:30 p.m.Girls LacrosseMay 5 @ Neenah 7:15 p.m.May 9 @ Middleton 7:30 p.m.May 12 Hudson 7:30 p.m.Girls SoccerMay 5 @ Milton 7 p.m.May 6 @ Whitefish Bay 1 p.m.May 9 @ Portage 6 p.m.May 12 @ DeForest 7 p.m.SoftballMay 5 @ DeForest 5 p.m.May 6 Sauk Prairie 10 a.m.May 8 @ Milton 5 p.m.May 9 Monona Grove 5 p.m.May 10 Watertown 5 p.m.May 12 Conf. Champ., Monona Grove 5 p.m.Boys TennisMay 9 Fort Atkinson 4:15 p.m.May 12 Oregon 4:30 p.m.Track and FieldMay 5 @ Madison Invite 5 p.m.May 6 @ Arrowhead Invite 1 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Annual banquet pays tribute to Waunakee volunteers, leaders Waunakee man receives nine months jail OWI-3, with weapons charge dropped Waunakee's Mike Moh gets extended screen time in new 'Ghosted' film Waunakee-area experts offer insight into drug, alcohol trends Waunakee's Early Files Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!