Cross CountrySept. 10 @ Spring Green Invite, 8:30 a.m.FootballSept. 2 @ Sun Prairie East, 7 p.m.Sept. 9 @ Monona Grove, 7 p.m.Girls GolfSept. 6 @ University Ridge Invite, 12:30 p.m.Sept. 7 Beaver Dam, 4 p.m.Boys SoccerSept. 2-3 Waunakee Invite, TBDSept. 6 @ Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.Sept. 8 Watertown, 7 p.m.Girls SwimmingSept. 8 @ Fort Atkinson, 6 p.m.Girls TennisSept. 6 @ Milton, 4:15 p.m.Sept. 8 @ DeForest, 4:15 p.m.Sept. 9-10 Waunakee Invite, TBDVolleyballSept. 8 @ Stoughton, 7 p.m.