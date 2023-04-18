Baseball
April 22 DeForest (DH) 11 a.m.
April 24 @ Sauk Prairie 5 p.m.
April 25 @ Beaver Dam 5 p.m.
April 27 Beaver Dam 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
April 24 @ Invite, Blackhawk CC, Madison 12 p.m.
April 25 @ Invite, University Ridge, Madison 12:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
April 22 Neenah 1 p.m.
April 24 Kettle Moraine 7:30 p.m.
April 28 Westside 7:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
April 21 @ DeForest 7 p.m.
April 25 Verona Area 7:30 p.m.
April 28 @ Muskego 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
April 21 Nicolet 6 p.m.
April 25 Monona Grove 7 p.m.
April 27 Baraboo 7 p.m.
Softball
April 21 @ Juda 5 p.m.
April 24 @ Verona Area 5 p.m.
April 25 Beaver Dam 5 p.m.
April 27 @ Beaver Dam 5 p.m.
April 28 Brodhead 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
April 21-22 Waunakee Invite TBD
April 25 @ Milton 4:15 p.m.
April 27 @ DeForest 4:15 p.m.
Track and Field
April 21 @ Watertown, @ Sauk Prairie TBD
April 25 @ Fort Atkinson 4 p.m.
April 28 @ Sun Prairie East Invite 4 p.m.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.