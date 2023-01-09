Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Jan 9, 2023 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys BasketballJan. 13-14 @ La Crosse Invite TBDJan. 20 @ Badger Challenge, Mount Horeb TBDGirls BasketballJan. 13-14 @ Badger Challenge TBDJan. 17 Monona Grove 7:15 p.m.Jan. 19 @ Fort Atkinson 7:15 p.m.GymnasticsJan. 20 @ Baraboo 6 p.m.Boys HockeyJan 13 Badger Challenge TBDJan. 19 Beaver Dam 7:15 p.m.Girls HockeyJan. 13 @ Baraboo 7 p.m.Jan. 20 Viroqua 6:45 p.m.Boys SwimmingJan. 14 @ Fond du Lac Invite 10 a.m.Jan. 17 @ Monona Grove 6 p.m.Ice Age Nordic SkiingJan. 17 City Meet #3 Elver Park TBDWrestlingJan. 13 @ Watertown 6 p.m.Jan. 14 @ Oconomowoc Invite 10 a.m.Jan. 17 @ Milton 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Slew of candidates file for Waunakee Village Board seats Near airport runway, Waunakee school district's softball light project raises concerns As Wisconsin’s population ages, where will non-drivers find transportation? Waunakee's Early Files Westport commission recommends OK for Nau-Ti-Gal historic status Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!