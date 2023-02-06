Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Feb 6, 2023 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys BasketballFeb. 11 Portage 1 p.m.Feb. 14 Beaver Dam 7:15 p.m.Feb. 17 @ DeForest 7:15 p.m.Girls BasketballFeb. 10 @ DeForest 7:15 p.m.Feb. 16 Conference championship, Wau. 7:15 p.m.GymnasticsFeb. 11 @ Platteville invite 10 a.m.Boys HockeyFeb. 14 Onalaska 7 p.m.Girls HockeyFeb. 9 Xavier-IA 6 p.m.Boys SwimmingFeb. 11 @ WIAA Sectional, Verona 1 p.m.Ice Age Nordic SkiingFeb. 10-12 State Meet, Cable TBDWrestlingFeb. 11 WIAA Regional, DeForest 9 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now New solar projects are landing on Wisconsin's farmlands — and not everyone is happy Town of Westport chair reported dead Madison man accused of stealing $18,000 mower from Waunakee business Football: Waunakee's Booker commits to UW Waunakee man accused of stealing on newspaper route Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Madison Newspapers Bulletin