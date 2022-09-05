Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Sep 5, 2022 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cross CountrySept. 10 @ Spring Green Invite, 8:30 a.m.FootballSept. 9 @ Monona Grove, 7 p.m.Sept. 16 Watertown, 7 p.m.Girls GolfSept. 10 @ Middleton Invite, 9:30 a.m.Sept. 12 Milton, 3:30 p.m.Sept. 13 @ Monona Grove, 2:30 p.m.Sept. 14 @ Portage Invite, 9 a.m.Boys SoccerSept. 13 Monona Grove, 7:15 p.m.Sept. 15 Baraboo, 7 p.m.Girls SwimmingSept. 10 @ Brookfield East Invite, 9 a.m.Sept. 13 Stoughton, 6 p.m.Girls TennisSept. 9-10 Waunakee Invite, TBDSept. 13 Watertown, 4:15 p.m.Sept. 15 @ Monona Grove, 4:15 p.m.Sept. 16 @ Madison West Invite, TBDVolleyballSept. 15 @ Milton, 7 p.m.Sept. 16-17 @ Milwaukee Sting Invite, TBD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Cross country: Warrior girls dreaming big; boys to develop as season goes on Faced with funding cuts, school district administrators reach out to parents Waunakee woman celebrates 104th birthday with friends, family For summer's last hurrah, some uniquely Wisconsin things to do Freshman Warriors remain undefeated after wins over Middleton, Sun Prairie Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Marshall Water Operator Hometown News Superstar Bulletin