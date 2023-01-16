Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Jan 16, 2023 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys BasketballJan. 20-21 @ Badger Challenge, Mount Horeb TBDJan. 23 Reedsburg 7:15 p.m.Jan. 27 Monona Grove 7:15 p.m.Girls BasketballJan. 21 New Berlin West 3 p.m.Jan. 24 Milton 7:15 p.m.GymnasticsJan. 20 @ Baraboo 6 p.m.Jan. 24 Watertown 6:30 p.m.Jan. 27 @ Monona Grove 6 p.m.Boys HockeyJan. 21 Onalaska 3 p.m.Jan. 26 @ DeForest 7:15 p.m.Girls HockeyJan. 20 Viroqua 6:45 p.m.Jan. 23 Beloit Fury 7 p.m.Jan. 26 Beaver Dam 7 p.m.Boys SwimmingJan. 24 Milton 6 p.m.Ice Age Nordic SkiingJan. 21-22 Rhinelander TBDWrestlingJan. 21 (Boys) @Whitnall Tournament 9 a.m.Jan. 21 (Girls) @ Wausau West Tournament 10 a.m.Jan. 26 Waunakee Quad 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Waunakee family seeks local support to bring wife, mom home after eight months in hospital Waunakee school district superintendent to retire in 2024 Girls basketball: Warriors knocked off No. 8 ranked DeForest Alpine skiing: Waunakee kicks off season at Tyrol Basin Annexation petitions position Waunakee for growth Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!