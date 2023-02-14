Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Feb 14, 2023 Feb 14, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys BasketballFeb. 17 @ DeForest 7:15 p.m.Feb. 23 Conference championship, Waun. 7:15 p.m.Girls BasketballFeb. 24 WIAA Regional, Milton 7 p.m.Feb. 25 @ Verona, WIAA Regional 7 p.m.GymnasticsFeb. 18 @ Conference meet, Reedsburg 10 a.m.Boys SwimmingFeb. 18 @ WIAA State, Waukesha South 2:30 p.m.WrestlingFeb. 18 WIAA Sectional, Waunakee 9 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Waunakee teacher, coach shares tools for coping with anxiety Madison man accused of stealing vehicle from Waunakee From Cub Scouts to Eagle Scout: Five Waunakee seniors earn highest rank New solar projects are landing on Wisconsin's farmlands — and not everyone is happy Game of the week: Waunakee wraps up boys’ basketball season at DeForest Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!