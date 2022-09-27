Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Sep 27, 2022 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cross CountryOct. 1 @ Stoughton Invite, 9 a.m.FootballSept. 30 Oregon, 7 p.m.Oct. 7 Milton, 7 p.m.Boys SoccerSept. 30 @ DeForest, 7 p.m.Oct. 4 Fort Atkinson, 7 p.m.Oct. 6 Reedsburg, 7 p.m.Girls SwimmingOct. 1 @ Middleton Invite, 11 a.m.Oct. 4 @ Monona Grove, 6 p.m.VolleyballOct. 6 @ Watertown, 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Despite changes, Waunakee school facility plans retain core long-term goals Waunakee woman's course offers a chance to breathe In Waunakee, cigar bar planned as new addition to Kilkenny Madison man faces drug charges after traffic stop in Waunakee Girls golf: Warriors win Badger East title Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Epic Culinary Staff Four Winds Manor Hometown News Superstar Bulletin