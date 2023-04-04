Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email Apr 4, 2023 Apr 4, 2023 Updated 5 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BaseballApril 10 @ Kettle Moraine 5 p.m.April 11 Portage 5 p.m.April 13 @ Baraboo 5 p.m.April 14 @ Arrowhead 3:15 p.m.Boys LacrosseApril 8 West Bend 3 p.m.April 13 @ Middleton 7:30 p.m.Girls LacrosseApril 11 Oregon 7:30 p.m.April 14 @ Brookfield East 7 p.m.Girls SoccerApril 7 @ McFarland 6:45 p.m.April 11 @ Sauk Prairie 7 p.m.April 13 Muskego 6:30 p.m.SoftballApril 11 @ Portage 5 p.m.April 13 Baraboo 5 p.m.April 14 Fort Atkinson 5 p.m.Boys TennisApril 11 Edgewood 4:15 p.m.April 13 @ Monona Grove 4:15 p.m.Track and FieldApril 7-8 @ Arcadia, boys TBDApril 11 @ Portage TBDApril 13 Waunakee Triangular 4:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Meet the candidates for the Waunakee Board of Education Waunakee school board candidate responds to Tribune's Q&A Waunakee school board, village president candidate forums available for viewing With Waunakee elections looming, library attack resurfaces on social media Girls soccer: New coach takes over Warrior team looking to match last season's success Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!