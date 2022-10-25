Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Oct 25, 2022 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cross CountryOct. 29 WIAA state, Wisconsin Rapids, 1:20 p.m.FootballOct. 28 Middleton, 7 p.m.Girls SwimmingOct. 29 Conference meet, Stoughton, 11 a.m.VolleyballOct. 29 WIAA sectional, TBDNov. 3-5 WIAA state, TBD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now In Waunakee, group vocally opposed to school referendum Football: Warriors blast Sheboygan North in WIAA Division 1 playoff opener Cross country: Wipperfurth, Warriors win sectional titles and qualify for state Waunakee mom on a crusade to save others from fentanyl poisoning Mill House Quilts to move Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin