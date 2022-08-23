Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Aug 23, 2022 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cross CountryAug. 31 @ DeForest Invite, 5:30 p.m.FootballAug. 26 Middleton, 7 p.m.Sept. 2 @ Sun Prairie East, 7 p.m.Girls GolfAug. 29 Maple Bluff Country Club Scramble, 12:30 p.m.Boys SoccerAug. 27 Oregon, 7 p.m.Aug. 30 @ Stoughton, 5 p.m.Sept. 2-3 Waunakee Invite, TBDGirls SwimmingAug. 30 @ Badger East Relays, DeForest, 6 p.m.Girls TennisAug. 30 Beaver Dam, 4:15 p.m.VolleyballAug. 30 Monona Grove, 7 p.m.Sept. 1 Fort Atkinson, 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Warriors open gridiron campaign with thrilling win at rival DeForest On Waunakee’s Main Street, renovation gives building new lease on life Waunakee defeats DeForest in girls' golf dual Wanakee Westport park survey shows desire for more trails, pool Warriors' three interceptions, balanced offense fend of furious DeForest rally in gridiron opener Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Marshall Water Operator CDL Delivery Specialist Hometown News Superstar Bulletin