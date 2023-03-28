Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email Mar 28, 2023 Mar 28, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BaseballApril 1 @ Sun Prairie East 11 a.m.April 4 @ Sauk Prairie 5 p.m.April 6 Reedsburg 5 p.m.Girls LacrosseMarch 31 @ Divine Savior Holy Angels 7 p.m.April 1 Waunakee Triangular 1 p.m.April 4 @ Franklin 6:30 p.m.April 6 Kettle Moraine 6 p.m.Girls SoccerApril 4 @ Stoughton 7 p.m.April 7 @ McFarland 6:45 p.m.SoftballMarch 31 Stevens Point 3 p.m.April 4 Sauk Prairie 5 p.m.April 6 @ Reedsburg 5 p.m.Boys TennisApril 4 @ Portage 4:15 p.m.Track and FieldApril 4 Waunakee Triangular 4:30 p.m.April 7-8 @ Arcadia, boys TBD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Conrad named new Waunakee AD Meet the candidates for the Waunakee Board of Education Waunakee school board candidate responds to Tribune's Q&A Large apartment plan proposed in Westport Baseball: Warriors look to defend Badger East title in 2023 Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!