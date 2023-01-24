Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Jan 24, 2023 Jan 24, 2023 Updated 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys BasketballJan. 27 Monona Grove 7:15 p.m.Jan. 31 @ Fort Atkinson 7:15 p.m.Feb. 3 Milton 7:15 p.m.Girls BasketballJan. 28 @ Stoughton 7:15 p.m.Feb. 2 @ Watertown 7:15 p.m.GymnasticsJan. 27 @ Monona Grove 6 p.m.Jan. 28 @ Madison Memorial Invite 10 a.m.Jan. 31 Mount Horeb 6:30 p.m.Boys HockeyJan. 30 Monona Grove 7:15 p.m.Feb. 3-4 Invitational TBDGirls HockeyFeb. 1 Fond du Lac 6 p.m.Boys SwimmingJan. 24 Milton 6 p.m.Ice Age Nordic SkiingJan. 21-22 Rhinelander TBDWrestlingFeb. 4 Conference meet, Milton 9 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Waunakee family seeks local support to bring wife, mom home after eight months in hospital Waunakee teacher, coach shares tools for coping with anxiety Video attempts to answer all Waunakee Hy-Vee questions Waunakee teacher could find new life as self-help coach Waunakee students' project shines light on Black infant mortality rate Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!