Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule

BaseballApril 14 @ Arrowhead 3:15 p.m.April 18 Watertown 5 p.m.April 20 @ Watertown 5 p.m.Boys GolfApril 17 @ Quad at Maple Bluff CC 12 p.m.April 18 @ Cottage Grove Invite 1 p.m.April 20 @ Black Wolf Run GC 9:30 a.m.Boys LacrosseApril 15 @ Libertyville, Ill. 7:30 p.m.April 18 Sauk Prairie 7:30 p.m.Girls LacrosseApril 14 @ Brookfield East 7 p.m.April 18 Westside 5:45 p.m.April 20 Waukesha West 7:30 p.m.April 21 @ DeForest 7 p.m.Girls SoccerApril 18 Oregon 7 p.m.April 20 Watertown 7 p.m.April 21 Nicolet 6 p.m.SoftballApril 14 Fort Atkinson 5 p.m.April 18 @ Watertown 5 p.m.April 20 Watertown 5 p.m.April 21 @ Juda 5 p.m.Boys TennisApril 15 @ Madison Quad 9 a.m.April 18 Beaver Dam 4:15 p.m.April 20 Stoughton 4:15 p.m.April 21-22 Waunakee Invite TBDTrack and FieldApril 18 @ Portage Quad 4 p.m.