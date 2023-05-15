Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email May 15, 2023 May 15, 2023 Updated 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BaseballMay 19 @ Stoughton, Conf. championship 5 p.m.May 20 Madison West 11 a.m.May 22 Sun Prairie West 5 p.m.May 25 Oregon 5 p.m.Boys GolfMay 23-24 @ WIAA regionals, Blackhawk CC TBDBoys LacrosseMay 15 @ Sun Prairie 7 p.m.May 19 Verona 5:45 p.m.Boys LacrosseMay 19 Verona 5:45 p.m.May 20 Hudson, @ Stevens Point 2 p.m.May 23 @ Mukwonago 7:30 p.m.Girls LacrosseMay 20 Waunakee triangular 1 p.m.May 22 @ Sun Prairie East 6 p.m.Girls SoccerMay 20 Kenosha Tremper 11 a.m.May 23 Conference Championship 7 p.m.SoftballMay 23-25 WIAA regionals TBDBoys TennisMay 19-20 @ Conf. meet, Nielsen Stadium 9 a.m.Track and FieldMay 22 @ Madison Invite, Lussier Stadium 4 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Boys basketball: MacKenzie not renewed as head coach Waunakee native selected as Miss Wisconsin-USA Waunakee students learn from tragic fentanyl death As Octopi's plant more than tripled in size in Waunakee, demand outpaced expectations Area students explore careers at Madison Area Home Builders event Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!